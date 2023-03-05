Winter weather advisory in effect for New York and Pennsylvania; Storm bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain expected

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash

Winter weather advisories have been issued for central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service Binghamton NY. The advisory is in effect until 1 PM EST on Saturday, March 4th.

Counties under the winter weather advisory in New York include Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, and Sullivan. In Pennsylvania, the advisory is in effect for Bradford, Susquehanna, and Northern Wayne.

The current advisory follows the recent snowstorm that affected much of the northeast, including New York and Pennsylvania. While this storm is not expected to be as severe, the National Weather Service is warning that a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow could cause hazardous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service is also warning residents to stay updated on the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. Another winter weather advisory may be needed, as a weak storm is expected to move quickly through the area, bringing a mix of wintry precipitation.

In the meantime, spotters are encouraged to report any significant weather conditions to the National Weather Service, while following local, state, and CDC guidelines.

Residents in the affected counties are advised to exercise caution while driving and to prepare for potentially hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service recommends staying tuned to local news and weather updates for the latest information on the winter weather advisory and any other potential hazards.

Overall, the National Weather Service is urging residents to take the necessary precautions to stay safe during this winter weather advisory. This includes avoiding unnecessary travel, keeping emergency supplies on hand, and following all local and state guidelines for weather-related emergencies.