National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Central and Far Eastern Maine

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

The National Weather Service Caribou office has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for several areas in Maine. This outlook covers Central Highlands Maine, Far Eastern Maine, Far Northern Maine, Interior DownEast Maine, North Woods Maine, and Penobscot Valley Maine.

The outlook , issued at 10:45 AM EST on Saturday, March 4, 2023, provides information for the current day and night as well as the upcoming week. As of now, hazardous weather is not expected for the day.

However, the outlook warns of strong northwest winds expected to gust between 40 and 50 mph on Monday. The winds are expected to cause hazardous conditions for high-profile vehicles and could lead to scattered power outages.

Weather spotters in the affected areas are encouraged to report significant weather conditions according to Standard Operating Procedures.

Affected counties include Northwest Aroostook, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Somerset, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Piscataquis, Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Southern Piscataquis, and Northern Washington.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook serves as a preemptive warning to residents and travelers in the affected regions. It is crucial to stay updated on weather conditions and to take necessary precautions when driving or participating in outdoor activities.

The National Weather Service reminds residents to stay informed by monitoring local media outlets and weather updates from official sources. In the event of hazardous weather conditions, it is recommended to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

As the weather conditions evolve, the National Weather Service Caribou office will continue to provide updates and information for the affected areas. Residents and travelers are encouraged to remain vigilant and take the necessary steps to ensure their safety and well-being.