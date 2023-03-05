New Jersey State: Northwest Winds to Reach 30 mph with Gusts up to 45 mph in Inland Sussex, Atlantic, and Cape May

Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash

A Wind Advisory has been issued for certain counties in Delaware and New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service Mount Holly. The advisory will remain in effect until 3 PM EST today, Saturday, March 4th.

The affected areas in Delaware include Inland Sussex, while in New Jersey, the advisory pertains to Atlantic and Cape May. Cities under the advisory include Georgetown, Hammonton, and Cape May Court House.

Northwest winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph, with gusts around 45 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in a few power outages.

The National Weather Service advises the public to use extra caution when driving, especially when operating high-profile vehicles. People should also secure outdoor objects to avoid potential hazards.

This wind advisory is a result of an incoming weather system that is expected to bring strong winds throughout the region. It is essential to stay updated on weather forecasts and advisories, especially during severe weather conditions.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. In case of emergencies or hazardous situations, call 911 or contact the local authorities.

The National Weather Service also reminds the public to monitor weather updates and advisory announcements. They can visit the official website of the National Weather Service for real-time updates and weather reports.

Inland Sussex, Atlantic, and Cape May counties are not unfamiliar with weather advisories, especially during the winter season. Strong winds, snow, and rain are among the typical weather conditions experienced in the region during this period.

Drivers should also be aware that strong winds can make travel challenging, particularly for high-profile vehicles. The advisory also cautions against traveling on bridges, overpasses, and open highways, as they are vulnerable to crosswinds.

In conclusion, the Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service Mount Holly should be taken seriously by residents in Inland Sussex, Atlantic, and Cape May counties. Proper precautions should be taken to ensure the safety of people and properties in the area. Stay updated on the latest weather reports and advisories to keep yourself informed and prepared for any eventuality.