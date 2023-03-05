Winter storm brings heavy snow and strong winds to Southwestern Maine and Northern New Hampshire

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued a Winter Storm Warning for southern Oxford, interior York, central interior Cumberland, Androscoggin, coastal York, coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, interior Cumberland Highlands, and northern Carroll counties in Maine, as well as northern New Hampshire, effective until 7 PM EST Saturday.

The warning comes as a significant snowstorm blankets the region, with heavy snow expected to continue throughout the day. The heaviest snowfall is anticipated to occur across much of western Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire through early afternoon before tapering off.

According to the latest report from the National Weather Service, snowfall accumulations of 1-3 inches are anticipated, with total storm accumulation ranging between 9-12 inches. Winds are expected to gust up to 35 mph, posing a risk for scattered power outages as well as downed branches and trees.

Affected cities in Maine include Bethel, Bryant Pond, Hanover, Locke Mills, Milton, Newry, Rumford, Norway, Fryeburg, Oxford, Hollis, Alfred, Lebanon, Sanford, Goodwins Mills, Buxton, Limington, Berwick, New Gloucester, Gray, North Windham, Gorham, Greene, Lewiston, Sabattus, Wales, Minot, Turner, Auburn, Livermore Falls, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Kittery, Portland, Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, Westbrook, Yarmouth, Brunswick, Arrowsic, Bath, Phippsburg, Bowdoinham, Topsham, Bowdoin, Whitefield, Dresden, Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Newcastle, Boothbay Harbor, Wiscasset, Waldoboro, Owls Head, Rockland, Appleton, Camden, Hope, Rockport, and Thomaston.

Northern New Hampshire communities affected by the Winter Storm Warning include Albany, Conway, Chatham, and Crawford Notch.

The National Weather Service warns that significant snowfall and hazardous travel conditions could impact the region, urging residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. Individuals who must travel are encouraged to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

Residents are advised to stay tuned to local weather reports and heed all safety warnings and instructions from authorities. As the storm continues to move through the area, the National Weather Service encourages weather spotters to report significant weather conditions according to standard operating procedures.