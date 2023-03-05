Alaska battling extreme winter weather: Multiple areas under blizzard warnings

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

The article discusses the blizzard warnings that are in effect across several regions of Alaska's coast, including the Chukchi Sea coast, Southern Seward Peninsula coast, Baldwin Peninsula, Selawik Valley, St. Lawrence Island, and Bering Strait coast. The winter weather conditions are expected to bring high winds and dangerous travel disruptions through Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a series of blizzard warnings and winter storm watches across Alaska's western coast, as a powerful winter storm is expected to hit the region. The storm is forecast to bring high winds, heavy snow, and dangerously low wind chills, with the potential to cause travel disruptions, power outages, and other hazards. The blizzard warnings are in effect for the Chukchi Sea coast and the southern Seward Peninsula coast, while winter storm watches are in place for the Baldwin Peninsula, Selawik Valley, St. Lawrence Island, and the Bering Strait coast. The warning is in effect until 6 AM AKST Monday, March 6, 2023, due to a series of weather fronts that are expected to produce periods of snow through the weekend and into Monday.

Blizzard conditions are expected, with strong winds gusting as high as 70 mph, and total snow accumulations ranging from 2 to 18 inches. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, leading to whiteout conditions and making travel extremely difficult or even impossible. In addition, the cold wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 to 30 minutes.

The National Weather Service has also issued a wind chill warning for the Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, where wind chills could reach as low as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Exposure to such extreme temperatures can result in frostbite and hypothermia, so residents are advised to dress warmly and avoid prolonged exposure to the cold.

In summary, a severe winter storm is expected to hit Alaska's western coast, bringing blizzard conditions, high winds, heavy snow, and dangerously low wind chills. The storm has prompted blizzard warnings and winter storm watches across several areas, with the potential to cause travel disruptions, power outages, and other hazards. Residents are advised to take precautions and stay indoors if possible, and to dress warmly and avoid prolonged exposure to the cold.