Winter storm warning: Heavy snow and thunderstorms expected in California's Mariposa and Madera counties

Photo by Birmingham Museums Trust on Unsplash

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in California, including Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, and the Sierra Nevada region. The warning will remain in effect until 4 AM PST on Monday, March 6, 2023.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snowfall is expected, with total accumulations ranging from 12 inches to 3 feet. The winds will be gusting up to 70 mph over the crest and exposed ridgetops, with thunderstorms also possible.

The warning covers the Sierra Nevada region mainly above 3,000 feet from Yosemite National Park to Sequoia National Park. The impacted cities include Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, North Fork, Auberry, Camp Nelson, Tuolumne Meadows, Wawona, Yosemite Valley, Devils Postpile, Florence Lake, Lake Thomas Edison, Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake, Shaver Lake, Cedar Grove, Grant Grove, Hume Lake, Giant Forest, Lodgepole, and Johnsondale.

Travel is expected to be difficult to impossible with the potential for prolonged road closures. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage, and whiteout conditions are possible at times. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The National Weather Service advises the public to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. It is also recommended to avoid travel if possible and to stay updated on the latest weather conditions.

Residents and visitors in the impacted areas are advised to take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the storm. This includes staying indoors as much as possible, avoiding any unnecessary travel, and checking on elderly or vulnerable neighbors to ensure they have adequate food, water, and heat.

The Winter Storm Warning comes amid a particularly challenging winter season for California. The state has already seen several major snowstorms and power outages, causing significant disruption to daily life and travel.

The National Weather Service urges all residents in the affected areas to stay informed and prepared for the coming storm. Additional updates and information can be found on their website and through local news and weather sources.