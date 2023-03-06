National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma

Photo by Author

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for several counties in Arkansas and Oklahoma, warning of high winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain in the coming days.

The outlook, issued at 12:42 PM CST on Saturday, March 4th, covers Adair County in Oklahoma, and Benton, Carroll, and Franklin Counties in Arkansas, among others.

The outlook states that no hazardous weather is expected through Saturday night, but the situation is set to change from Sunday onwards. Sunday is expected to be warm and dry in western Oklahoma, with wind gusts of up to 40 mph creating a very high fire weather potential.

On Monday, high wind potential is expected, and on Tuesday and Wednesday, thunderstorms are possible. Pockets of locally heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding and main-stem river flooding, especially in southeast Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook advises residents in the affected areas to stay informed and prepared for potential weather hazards. It also reminds residents that spotter activation is not expected.

The following counties in Arkansas are included in the Hazardous Weather Outlook: Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian, and Washington. In Oklahoma, the counties covered by the outlook are Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington.

Residents of these counties are advised to monitor local news outlets and official weather sources for the latest updates on the developing weather situation.

This outlook comes as severe weather continues to impact parts of the country, including the Sierra Nevada mountains in California, where heavy snowfall and high winds have led to travel disruptions and hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for several counties in California, including Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, and Tulare, among others. As always, it is important to take weather warnings seriously and take appropriate precautions to stay safe in hazardous conditions.





