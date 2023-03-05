Flood warning issued for Ohio River at Paducah, affecting several counties in Kentucky and Illinois

Photo by Ulvi Safari on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Paducah, KY, has issued a flood warning for the Ohio River at Paducah, affecting several counties in Kentucky and Illinois. The warning is in effect from Wednesday morning, March 8th, to Sunday, March 12th.

The affected areas include McCracken, Massac, Pope, and Livingston Counties in Kentucky, as well as parts of southern Illinois. Motorists are advised not to attempt to drive around barricades or cars through flooded areas.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage on Wednesday morning to a crest of 40.0 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage on Sunday, March 12th. The flood stage is 39.0 feet, and at this level, minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. As of 10:00 AM CST on Saturday, March 4th, the stage was 30.9 feet. The crest forecast of 40.0 feet compares to a previous crest of 39.9 feet on 03/25/1982.

In addition to the flood warning, the National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for several counties in southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. This outlook covers the period from Sunday, March 5th, to Friday, March 10th.

Patchy fog is expected on Sunday and Monday mornings, which could be locally dense at times. However, the main concern in the outlook is the minor to moderate flooding that is occurring or forecast to develop on many area rivers this weekend into next week.

The affected counties in Illinois include Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Franklin, Hamilton, White, Jackson, Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, and Pope. In Indiana, the affected counties are Gibson, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer. In Kentucky, the affected counties are Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Crittenden, Lyon, Trigg, Caldwell, Union, Webster, Hopkins, Christian, Henderson, Daviess, McLean, Muhlenberg, and Todd. In Missouri, the affected counties are Perry, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Wayne, Carter, Ripley, Butler, Stoddard, Scott, Mississippi, and New Madrid.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert and take appropriate precautions. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads, and stay tuned to local news and weather reports for updates on the situation.