Hazardous weather outlook issued for East Central Florida: Life-threatening rip currents and rough surf forecasted

The National Weather Service in Melbourne, FL, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for East Central Florida on Saturday, March 4th, 2023. This outlook includes several states, counties, and cities, and is expected to continue through Sunday, March 5th.

The affected area includes Flagler Beach to Volusia-Brevard County Line 0-20 nm, Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nm, Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nm, Flagler Beach to Volusia-Brevard County Line 20-60 nm, Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 20-60 nm, Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 20-60 nm, Inland Volusia, Northern Lake, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Okeechobee, Coastal Volusia, Southern Lake, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Indian River, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands.

According to the National Weather Service, a small but very long period swell will produce a high risk of life-threatening rip currents at the central Florida Atlantic beaches today. Rough surf will also be present. Those who are planning to visit the ocean are advised to check with the beach patrol and heed their advice. Entering the ocean is not advised.

Small craft should exercise caution well offshore, north of Sebastian Inlet through early this afternoon, for southwest winds up to 15 to 20 knots. In addition, hazardous conditions will exist at inlets during the outgoing tide cycle through mid-afternoon due to a northeast long period swell.

The lack of rainfall over the past several weeks, along with gusty winds, will lead to another fire weather-sensitive day areawide as southwest winds increase to around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to around 25 mph. While minimum afternoon relative humidity values will be higher today, in the upper 30s and 40s, any new or existing fires will be capable of rapid spread.

On Sunday through Friday, a moderate threat for dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches. Poor boating conditions may return around mid-week, especially over the Gulf Stream as seas build. Residents and visitors in the affected areas are advised to stay tuned to local weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.