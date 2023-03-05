Multiple Counties and Cities in Virginia and Maryland under wind advisory, wind gusts up to 50 mph expected

Photo by JD Designs on Unsplash

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for various areas in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia due to expected strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph. The advisory will be in effect until 3 PM EST on Saturday, March 4.

The affected areas include Washington D.C., Frederick County, Carroll County, Northern Baltimore, Cecil County, Southern Baltimore, Prince George's County, Anne Arundel County, Charles County, St. Mary's County, Calvert County, Northwest Montgomery County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Northwest Howard County, Central and Southeast Howard County, Northwest Harford County, Southeast Harford County, Frederick County in Virginia, Warren County, Clarke County, Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Fairfax County, Arlington County, Falls Church, Alexandria, Northern Fauquier County, Western Loudoun County, Eastern Loudoun County, Morgan County, Berkeley County, and Jefferson County.

The NWS warns that the strong winds could cause unsecured objects to be blown around, tree limbs to fall, and may result in a few power outages. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions to secure outdoor objects and be cautious while driving.

The Wind Advisory is part of the Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the NWS Baltimore MD/Washington DC office on Saturday, March 4. The Outlook warns of a Gale Warning in effect for all waters until 6 PM EST on Saturday, March 4.

The Gale Warning includes the Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island, MD, Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point, MD, Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach, MD, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point, MD, Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point, MD, to Smith Point, VA, Tidal Potomac from Key Bridge to Indian Head, MD, Tidal Potomac from Indian Head to Cobb Island, MD, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island, MD, to Smith Point, VA, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Chester River to Queenstown, MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge, MD, and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island, MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook states that no hazardous weather is expected from Sunday, March 5, to Friday, March 10, but residents are advised to stay alert for any updates from the NWS.

