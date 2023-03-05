Strong wind gusts up to 55mph expected to cause travel difficulties in Northern and Southern Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Pennsylvania. The advisory is in effect until 4 PM EST today, Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Photo by Author

The affected counties include Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Dauphin, Lebanon, and Lancaster. Cities within the advisory area include DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lebanon, and Lancaster.

According to the National Weather Service, west winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. The strongest wind gusts are likely to occur this morning. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, potentially causing a few power outages. Travel will be difficult at times, especially for high profile vehicles on north and south roads where cross winds will be the strongest.

The National Weather Service advises residents to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects to prevent them from being blown away by the strong winds.

The Wind Advisory is an urgent warning issued by the National Weather Service, indicating that winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 55 mph. These wind speeds can cause property damage and make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles like trucks and buses.

Residents in the affected counties are advised to monitor local news and weather reports for the latest updates on the advisory. The National Weather Service may issue additional warnings or advisories as conditions change. If you must travel during the Wind Advisory, reduce your speed and use caution when passing other vehicles. Be aware of potential debris on the roads, such as fallen tree branches. Remember to secure loose outdoor items, including patio furniture and garbage cans.

The Wind Advisory is part of the National Weather Service's efforts to keep residents safe during severe weather events. By issuing warnings and advisories, the National Weather Service helps communities prepare and respond to potentially dangerous weather conditions.



