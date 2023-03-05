No Relief Yet: Hazardous weather outlook for Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. Through the Weekend

Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and the I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

According to the latest update released on Saturday morning, a Gale Warning is in effect for all waters through 6 PM. A Wind Advisory is also in place through 3 PM for the outlook area, excluding King George, Stafford, and Spotsylvania Counties.

The affected regions include Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island, Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point, Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point, Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point to Smith Point, Tidal Potomac from Key Bridge to Indian Head, Tidal Potomac from Indian Head to Cobb Island, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island to Smith Point, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Chester River to Queenstown, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge, and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island, Tangier Sound, and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.

In addition, the District of Columbia, Cecil, Southern Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Marys, Calvert, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Central and Southeast Howard, Southeast Harford, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Fairfax, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and King George are also included in the Hazardous Weather Outlook.

The Wind Advisory warns of potential wind gusts of up to 50 mph, which could result in scattered power outages and downed tree limbs. The gusty winds could also blow around unsecured objects, creating additional hazards.

The National Weather Service advises residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property. Secure any outdoor items that could be blown away by the strong winds, and be prepared for possible power outages.

The hazardous weather outlook notes that no hazardous weather is expected in the affected regions for the next several days, but residents are urged to stay vigilant and monitor the latest weather updates from the National Weather Service.