Massachusetts braces for winter weather and wind advisories; snow and gusty winds up to 50mph

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton, MA issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook at 4:08 AM EST on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The outlook warns residents of eastern Massachusetts of two advisories currently in effect.

Photo by Author

The National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA has also issued a Wind Advisory for Plymouth, Suffolk, and Eastern Norfolk counties, which is expected to last until 6 PM EST on Saturday. Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph are anticipated, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. The advisory warns that these gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and cause tree limbs to fall, potentially leading to a few power outages. Cities and towns impacted by the Wind Advisory include Boston, Quincy, Brockton, Plymouth, and Mattapoisett. Meanwhile, cities and towns impacted by the Winter Weather Advisory include Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon, Putnam, Willimantic, Springfield, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Taunton, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, and West Greenwich.

Additionally , a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 PM EST on Saturday evening, with snow and sleet expected to develop during the morning hours. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected, with the possibility of a light glaze of ice. The wintry mix could make travel hazardous, especially during the morning hours.

The Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for portions of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island until 7 PM EST on Saturday. Snow is expected to accumulate with total snowfall amounts ranging from 2 to 6 inches. Areas that may experience the highest snowfall include those near the Mass Pike and west of Route 128. The impacted areas include Hartford, Tolland, and Windham in Connecticut, as well as Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Northern Bristol, Northwest Providence, Southeast Providence, and Western Kent.

Residents in the impacted areas are encouraged to prepare for the hazardous weather conditions by taking appropriate safety precautions. Motorists should drive carefully and be alert for slippery road conditions due to the snowfall. Those living in areas impacted by the Wind Advisory are advised to secure any loose objects and take caution when walking or driving near trees and power lines.