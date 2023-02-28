National Weather Service issues a wind advisory for parts of Nevada, Arizona, and California

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for several areas including parts of Nevada, Arizona, and California. The advisory will remain in effect until 4 PM PST/5 PM MST on Wednesday.

Southwest winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected throughout the region. A brief lull in the winds may occur on Tuesday morning before they pick up again later in the day.

The affected areas include far southern Nevada, the Arizona Strip, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and northeast San Bernardino County. Cities and towns within the advisory area include Colorado City, Pipe Spring National Monument, Tuweep, Mt Trumbull, Western Grand Canyon, Bullhead City, Oatman, Mohave Valley, Baker, Mountain Pass, Mitchell Caverns, Mesquite, Overton, Moapa, Pahrump, Indian Springs, Desert Rock, Amargosa Valley, Hayford Pk, The Town Of Mt Charleston, Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, Hoover Dam, Laughlin, Primm, Searchlight, and Cal-Nev-Ari.

Gusty winds could potentially blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs, leading to a few power outages. Drivers are urged to use extra caution, especially those operating high-profile vehicles. Outdoor objects should be secured to prevent damage or injury.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to monitor local weather reports for updates and to take precautions to stay safe during the advisory period.

The National Weather Service encourages residents and visitors in the affected areas to follow their preparedness guidelines for wind advisories. This includes securing loose objects and tying down outdoor furniture, as well as staying indoors if possible during strong wind gusts.

The weather conditions leading to this advisory are due to a low-pressure system moving through the region. This system is expected to bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures, with the potential for precipitation in some areas.

As with all weather advisories, the National Weather Service urges residents to remain aware of changing conditions and to take necessary precautions to stay safe. By staying informed and prepared, residents can minimize the potential impact of severe weather on their communities.