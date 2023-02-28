Alaska State: Special weather statement issued for Anchorage, Alaska Area as impacts from winter weather continue

Photo by Aditya Vyas on Unsplash

A winter storm system is expected to move into Southcentral Alaska on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and blowing snow to the Anchorage Hillside and the Seward Highway corridor along Turnagain Arm. The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a special weather statement warning residents of the potential for hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute.

The storm system is expected to bring about 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation, with the possibility of locally higher amounts, particularly in the Anchorage Hillside area. In addition, the snow may be fluffy and loose, leading to even higher snow totals in some areas. However, forecasters note that there is moderate uncertainty regarding the location of the heaviest snow bands.

Residents are advised to exercise caution while traveling, especially along the Anchorage Hillside and the Seward Highway corridor. Reduced visibility due to blowing snow may be a concern, and motorists are encouraged to slow down and leave extra space between vehicles.

The special weather statement applies to Anchorage and surrounding areas, including Eagle River, Indian, and Eklutna. The National Weather Service notes that forecast snow amounts may change as the storm system progresses east. A secondary wave of snow is expected on Wednesday morning, but forecasters are uncertain about the location of the heaviest snow bands. Residents are advised to continue monitoring weather updates and be prepared for potentially hazardous conditions.

Though Alaska residents are no strangers to extreme weather conditions, it is important to remain vigilant and take appropriate precautions during hazardous weather events. The National Weather Service provides regular updates and alerts to help residents stay informed and safe.