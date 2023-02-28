California State: San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties under wind advisory

Photo by Eric Muhr on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Wind Advisory for multiple counties in Southern California. The advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight until 6 PM PST on Wednesday.

The following counties are under the advisory: San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas, and Orange County Inland Areas. The cities that fall under the advisory include Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, San Clemente, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo.

West winds with speeds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. The strongest and most widespread winds are anticipated during the day on Wednesday. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and cause tree limbs to be blown down, potentially resulting in damage to property or power outages.

The National Weather Service recommends extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Outdoor objects should be secured to prevent damage or injury. Residents in affected areas are advised to monitor local news and weather reports for any updates and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The Wind Advisory serves as a reminder to Southern California residents that seasonal winds can pose a threat to property and safety. It is important to secure loose items around homes and businesses, trim any overhanging tree branches, and make sure that outdoor furniture and decorations are properly secured. Drivers should also exercise caution, particularly when traveling on bridges, overpasses, or other exposed roadways where wind gusts can be stronger.