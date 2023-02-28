National Weather Service warns of potentially severe weather in the Southeastern US: Georgia, North and South Carolina

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

A potentially hazardous weather situation is looming over northeast Georgia, Piedmont North Carolina, western North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina in the coming days, warns the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg SC.

According to the hazardous weather outlook issued by the service on February 27, 2023, a low pressure system moving northwestward on Friday is expected to bring a strong cold front across the region, most likely in the afternoon. In advance of the front, heavy rain showers may start to build over or near the region as early as Wednesday night and then continue at times through Friday.

Current projections suggest that enough instability and wind shear will be available by Friday to raise the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms. All forms of severe weather, including tornadoes, high winds, and hail, are possible. However, details remain uncertain regarding the timing and location of the more significant threats.

The areas covered under this Hazardous Weather Outlook include several counties in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. In Georgia, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, and Elbert County are all included in the alert.

In North Carolina, the alert covers several counties, including Iredell County, Davie County, Madison County, Swain County, Haywood County, Buncombe County, Catawba County, Rowan County, Graham County, Northern Jackson County, Macon County, Southern Jackson County, Transylvania County, Henderson County, Cleveland County, Lincoln County, Gaston County, Mecklenburg County, Cabarrus County, Union County, Greater Caldwell County, Greater Burke County, Eastern McDowell County, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford County, Polk Mountains, Eastern Polk County, and Cherokee County.

In South Carolina, the alert covers several counties, including York County, Anderson County, Abbeville County, Laurens County, Union County, Chester County, Greenwood County, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee County, Greater Pickens County, Central Greenville, Southern Greenville, Northern Spartanburg County, and Southern Spartanburg County.

Residents and businesses in these areas should stay vigilant and keep themselves informed of any updates or warnings issued by local authorities and the National Weather Service. They are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their properties in case of severe weather conditions. It is also recommended that they keep emergency supplies and evacuation plans ready and accessible at all times.