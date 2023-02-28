California State: National Weather Service issues freeze watch for Fresno, Kings, San Joaquin and other counties

A Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Hanford, California, as sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hit the San Joaquin Valley from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. This means that temperatures as low as 28 degrees Fahrenheit are possible, posing a threat to crops, other sensitive vegetation, and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The affected areas include several cities and counties in California, such as Los Banos, Dos Palos, Merced, Madera, Mendota, Planada, Le Grand, Snelling, Coalinga, Avenal, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Caruthers, San Joaquin, Selma, Fresno, Clovis, Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, I5, Delano, Wasco, Shafter, Hanford, Corcoran, Lemoore, Visalia, Porterville, Reedley, Buena Vista, Bakersfield, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, and South End San Joaquin Valley.

The freeze watch will be in effect from 10:00 PM PST on Wednesday, March 1 until 9:00 AM PST on Friday, March 3. The NWS warns that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. They urge residents to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold by covering them, and to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes by wrapping, draining, or allowing them to drip slowly. Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

It's important for residents to take precautions to protect their plants and pipes as the freeze can have a significant impact on the agriculture industry in the area. Residents are also advised to take precautions to keep themselves warm and safe during the freeze.

