Texas State: National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for West Central Texas

Residents in parts of West Central Texas are being urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant as the National Weather Service (NWS) issues a hazardous weather outlook. The advisory, which was released at 4:28 AM CST on Monday, February 27, 2023, covers several counties and cities in the region.

According to the NWS, the hazardous weather outlook affects the following areas: Fisher, Nolan, Sterling, Coke, Runnels, Irion, Tom Green, Concho, Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton, Haskell, Throckmorton, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor, Callahan, Coleman, Brown, McCulloch, San Saba, Menard, Kimble, and Mason counties.

Today and tonight, the NWS warns that residents should brace for breezy west-northwest winds, warm temperatures, and low humidity, which may provide elevated to possibly near-critical fire weather conditions in the afternoon. As such, residents are advised to take precautions to prevent the outbreak of wildfires.

Looking ahead, the NWS forecasts elevated to critical fire weather conditions on Thursday, due to strong winds and low humidity. This advisory applies to days two through seven, which spans from Tuesday, February 28, 2023, to Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The NWS has urged residents in the affected areas to remain alert and stay up-to-date on any new developments that may arise. In particular, residents should listen to local authorities and emergency management agencies for further information and advice.

In conclusion, residents in parts of West Central Texas are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant in the coming days as the NWS issues a hazardous weather outlook. With elevated to possibly near-critical fire weather conditions expected this afternoon and elevated to critical conditions expected on Thursday, residents are urged to take precautions and stay informed.