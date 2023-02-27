Florida State Weather Watch: Hazardous Weather Outlook issued for East Central Florida

East Central Florida is expected to experience hazardous weather conditions this week, with a high fire weather danger and a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region, including the following states, counties, and cities:

  • States: East Central Florida
  • Counties: Flagler, Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Okeechobee, Indian River, Saint Lucie, and Martin
  • Cities: Sebastian Inlet, Jupiter Inlet, and Flagler Beach

According to the outlook, dry ground conditions, low afternoon relative humidity, and winds near 15 mph with occasional higher gusts will lead to a high fire weather danger from Osceola and Brevard Counties northward on Monday. As such, the NWS is discouraging outdoor burning and advising individuals to dispose of cigarettes into proper receptacles and never throw them out of the window of their vehicle.

In addition to the high fire weather danger, a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches on Monday. While rip currents will be present all day, the risk will be highest after 4:30 PM due to tidal effects. The NWS advises individuals to reduce their risk of becoming caught in the seaward pull of a rip current by swimming only within sight of a lifeguard and never entering the ocean alone.

The NWS also warns of west-southwest winds increasing to around 20 knots beyond 20 nautical miles offshore Volusia and Brevard Counties late on Monday night. This will cause poor boating conditions, as seas build as high as 5 feet. Poor to hazardous boating conditions will linger well offshore into Tuesday morning before gradually improving through mid-week.

The hazardous weather outlook predicts well above-normal temperatures through much of the week, with little or no rainfall chances until next weekend. The persistent hot and dry weather pattern will continue to enhance fire weather danger, especially on Friday when winds out of the southwest increase to around 25 mph, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph possible, along with low relative humidity.

In summary, individuals in East Central Florida should be prepared for hazardous weather conditions this week. The NWS advises against outdoor burning, and individuals should be cautious of dangerous rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Boaters should exercise caution offshore, especially on Monday night, when poor conditions are expected. The persistent hot and dry weather pattern will increase fire weather danger throughout the week, with Friday expected to be particularly hazardous. The NWS will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as necessary.

