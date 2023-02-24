California state wind advisory: Southeast winds expected to cause gusty conditions in Central California

Photo by Arno Senoner on Unsplash

The National Weather Service Hanford CA has issued a wind advisory for several counties and cities in California. The advisory is in effect until 4 PM PST on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The affected areas include Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, I5, Delano, Wasco, Shafter, Hanford, Corcoran, Lemoore, Visalia, Porterville, Reedley, Buena Vista, Bakersfield, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, South End San Joaquin Valley, Fresno, Tulare Foothills, and South End Sierra Foothills. The counties included in the advisory are Kings, Tulare, and Kern.

Southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the affected areas. The advisory warns that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, potentially leading to a few power outages.

The National Weather Service Hanford CA advises extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and urges residents to secure outdoor objects.

The wind advisory is in place to alert residents in the affected areas of potentially hazardous weather conditions. It is important for residents to take precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of others. It is recommended that individuals stay indoors if possible and avoid driving during the advisory. If driving is necessary, individuals are advised to use extra caution and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

The National Weather Service Hanford CA regularly issues weather advisories to keep residents informed about current and potential weather conditions. These advisories are designed to provide timely and accurate information to help individuals prepare for and respond to weather-related emergencies.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to stay informed about the weather conditions by checking local news and weather reports. It is also recommended that individuals have a plan in place in case of power outages or other emergencies. This may include having a supply of food, water, and other necessities on hand, as well as having a way to stay warm if the power goes out.