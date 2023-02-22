Winter Weather advisory and storm watch issued for Northern Arctic Coast: Blizzard conditions and snow accumulations

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

News Recaps: Arctic blast: Northern Alaska experiences record low temperatures and winter weather advisory, coldest winter on record causes transportation and power outages.

NWS Fairbanks, Alaska - The National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Watch for the Northern Arctic Coast, which will remain in effect until Thursday morning.

The advisory , effective until 9 PM AKST on Wednesday, warns of blowing snow with poor visibility and wind chill near 45 below, with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. The Winter Storm Watch, effective from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, warns of possible blizzard conditions with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

Residents and travelers in the area are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling, as slippery road conditions are expected, and areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Large snow drifts will also develop, impacting travel in the area.

Additional details provided by the National Weather Service indicate that wind chill values will moderate on Wednesday morning as temperatures rise, while winds will diminish in the afternoon and increase again in the evening.

This weather advisory and storm watch comes as the Arctic experiences one of the coldest winters on record, with temperatures dropping to unprecedented lows, causing transportation and power outages across the region.