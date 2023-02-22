Oregon State: Heavy snowfall expected in Southern Oregon's Eastern Curry County and Josephine County

Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash

A winter storm warning and weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in Southern Oregon. The warning will be in effect until 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, while the advisory will end at the same time. Residents in the area are advised to prepare for heavy snow, with total accumulations of up to 12 inches in areas above 3000 feet. Moderate to heavy snow is also expected in areas above 1500 feet, with total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in higher elevations, while gusts of up to 35 mph are forecasted below 1500 feet.

The affected areas include Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, which include the cities of Grants Pass, Merlin, Wilderville, Medford, and Ashland, as well as Jackson County. Road conditions are expected to be hazardous, and travel is discouraged during the warning period. Residents who must travel are advised to keep tire chains, blankets, food, water, medications, a fully charged phone, and a flashlight in their vehicles.

The snow levels are predicted to decrease to around 1500 feet in the afternoon, and the western valley floors are likely to be affected by the evening. Heavy showers could lead to brief road snow accumulations, particularly in the early evening. The advisory could impact the morning or evening commutes. The National Weather Service has recommended that residents stay indoors, as the safest place to be during a winter storm.