Winter weather watch: National Weather Service issues special weather statement for California and Nevada

The National Weather Service in Reno, NV has issued a special weather statement regarding icy roads and cold temperatures for several counties and cities in California and Nevada. The statement was released at 4:24 AM PST on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The affected areas include Surprise Valley California, Lassen, Eastern Plumas, Eastern Sierra Counties, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno, Carson City, Minden Area, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, and Northern Washoe County. Cities that could be impacted include Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, Loyalton, South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, Mammoth Lakes, Hawthorne, Yerington, Smith Valley, Mina, Schurz, Stateline, Glenbrook, Incline Village, Sparks, Verdi, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Fernley, Fallon, Lovelock, Silver Springs, Nixon, Imlay, Empire, and Gerlach.

The statement warns of icy roads this morning due to recent snowfall combined with sub-freezing temperatures overnight. This may result in slick conditions and travel impacts for the morning commute. High temperatures through Friday are expected to struggle to get out of the 30s in even the warmest valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Overnight lows will dip in the teens and single digits, with below-zero values in colder Sierra valleys. Blustery winds will make it feel even colder, with dangerous wind chills in exposed areas of the high Sierra dipping as low as -30 degrees.

The statement also notes that snow showers will continue today and Thursday, with more widespread snow and travel impacts expected Friday into Saturday. The cold and snowy pattern looks to continue into next week. The National Weather Service advises people to check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions, and give themselves extra time to reach their destination. Additionally, people should prepare for the cold temperatures by protecting vulnerable populations as well as pets.