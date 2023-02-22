National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch for Mono County in California

Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Reno, NV, has issued a winter storm watch for Mono County in California. The alert is in effect from late Thursday night until late Saturday night. The warning urges residents to prepare for heavy snow, with total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches, with 1 to 3 feet above 7500 feet possible. In addition, winds could gust as high as 60 mph in the Sierra with gusts to 35 mph in valley locations.

The cities included in the advisory are Bridgeport, Coleville, and Mammoth Lakes. The service warns that the strong winds could cause tree damage, making travel difficult, or even impossible. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Travel along US-395 through Mono County and points south could be greatly impacted. Residents are advised to prepare an emergency kit for their homes and cars. If traveling, they should consider alternate plans, carry tire chains, extra food, water, and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time.

The National Weather Service warns that periods of snow showers are possible today through Thursday before steady snow moves into the region before daybreak Friday, heavy snow and strong winds are expected to hit and this will cause potential travel disruptions.

