California State: National Weather Service warns of hazardous surf conditions along the California Coast

Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

High waves, dangerous surf conditions expected in multiple Coastal Areas of California. The National Weather Service in San Francisco, California, issued a coastal hazard message warning of a high surf advisory for several areas along the coast, including San Francisco, the Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, and the Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. The advisory was set to remain in effect until 4 PM PST on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory indicated the presence of large breaking waves measuring 20 to 25 feet. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected. Large waves can also sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches, while also moving large objects such as logs and crushing anyone caught underneath.

The advisory cautions inexperienced swimmers to remain out of the water due to the hazardous surf conditions, while northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large turbulent shore break and strong currents.

Residents in the affected areas should take precautionary measures, such as avoiding the water, rocks, and beaches, and remaining alert to the rapidly changing weather conditions. The National Weather Service also recommended that people avoid walking near the surf zone and swimming, wading, or jumping into the surf, along with staying off rock walls, jetties, and other coastal structures. Remember this news report is about California Coastal Areas which are expected to experience high surf, eroding beaches, and strong currents.