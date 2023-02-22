California State: National Weather Service issues high wind warning and frost advisory for California

Photo by Chris Greninger on Unsplash

A high wind warning and frost advisory have been issued by the National Weather Service for several California counties. The warning and advisory are set to remain in effect for different periods, with the high wind warning set to expire at 9 AM PST on Wednesday and the frost advisory to remain in effect from midnight on Wednesday to 9 AM PST on Thursday.

The affected areas include San Francisco, the Coastal North Bay, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, and the Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. The high wind warning is expected to bring northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, which could cause damage to trees and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The frost advisory, on the other hand, could result in temperatures as low as 34, leading to frost formation and the possible death of sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

The National Weather Service has urged people to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches, and if possible, remain in the lower levels of their homes during the windstorm and avoid windows. People have also been advised to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

The affected areas are advised to take precautions and protect themselves, their pets, plants, and pipes from the impacts of the high wind and frost advisory. Residents in the affected areas should take precautionary measures and always ensure that they are informed about the weather conditions before embarking on any event.