National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Southwest States: Arizona, California and Nevada

Photo by Kasya Shahovskaya on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for multiple areas in Arizona, California, and Nevada, effective until 10 AM PST on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The warning replaces a previously issued High Wind Warning, which has now been canceled.

The affected areas include Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts in Arizona, Death Valley National Park in California, and Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Northeast Clark County, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County in Nevada.

The advisory states that southwest to west winds will be blowing at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph. These gusty winds could cause unsecured objects to be blown around and lead to tree limbs being blown down, potentially resulting in a few power outages.

The Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 AM PST on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The expected gusty winds might cause traffic hazards, flight delays, power outages and property damage in multiple states.

Motorists, especially those driving high-profile vehicles, are advised to exercise extra caution while on the road. Residents in the affected areas should also take measures to secure any outdoor objects that could be affected by the wind. Residents should also endeavor to always be up to date with the weather predictions of their area. They are free to always visit NOAA's National Weather Service website in order to be informed of any changes that might occur in the atmosphere at any point in time.