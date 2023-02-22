Michigan State: Hazardous weather outlook issued for Central and Western Upper Michigan

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for central and western Upper Michigan, warning of moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds through Tuesday. The outlook covers the Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Northern Houghton, Baraga, Marquette, Alger, Luce, Gogebic, Iron, Dickinson, Menominee, Delta, Southern Schoolcraft, Southern Houghton, and Northern Schoolcraft counties.

According to the outlook, moderate accumulating snowfall is possible in the high terrain of Marquette County on Wednesday and early Thursday. On Thursday, heavy snow is expected across Upper Michigan, with gusty northeast winds creating blowing and drifting snow. Areas of Baraga and Marquette Counties are expected to receive up to 16 inches of snowfall, with the highest accumulations over the higher terrain from Negaunee through the Michigamme Highlands to the Huron Mountains. The hazardous conditions are likely to impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes, making travel difficult or impossible. The wind gusts of up to 35 mph will also cause considerable blowing of snow, especially over open areas and near Lake Superior.

The National Weather Service has also warned of minor lakeshore flooding and beach erosion along the Lake Superior shorelines of Marquette and Baraga counties on Thursday. The funneling of winds is expected to cause some lakeshore flooding and beach erosion along Keweenaw Bay today into tonight. Snow showers are expected to linger near Lake Superior during Thursday night, leading to some additional snow accumulation.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency. If possible, it is recommended to avoid traveling during the hazardous weather conditions.