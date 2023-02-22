Michigan State: Heavy snowfall and blowing snow expected in Baraga and Marquette Counties

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Baraga and Marquette Counties in Michigan from 1 AM on Thursday to 1 AM on Friday. The warning indicates that heavy snowfall of 8 to 16 inches can be expected, with the greatest accumulation over higher terrain from Negaunee through the Michigamme Highlands to the Huron Mountains. Northeast winds gusting up to 35 mph will cause blowing of snow, which will reduce visibility, especially in open areas and near Lake Superior.

The winter storm warning will make travel difficult or even impossible, and the hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Moderate lake-effect snowfall of between 3 and 6 inches could also be seen from Negaunee and the Michigamme Highlands to the Huron Mountains before the beginning of the warning. The National Weather Service is advising people traveling in the area to exercise caution.

The cities of L'Anse, Gwinn, and Marquette will be affected by the winter storm warning. Residents of the affected Michigan's Baraga and Marquette Counties are advised to prepare for difficult travel conditions because of winter storm warning which is expected to last for 24 Hours.Those who must travel are urged to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.

Residents are also advised to always be informed about the weather conditions and predictions of their areas before embarking on any event and they can do this by always visiting NOAA's National Weather Service website.