Whiteout conditions and drifting snow expected in West Central Wisconsin and some parts of Minnesota

A historic winter storm is expected to bring significant snowfall and hazardous travel conditions to portions of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. The storm , which is moving slowly, will bring two rounds of snow, with the first one expected to diminish by late morning on Wednesday with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The second round will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with an additional 9 to 14 inches of snow expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the highest totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. The conditions are expected to be the top five heaviest snowstorms for many locations.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35, with heavy snow combining with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, and the highest wind speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. A Winter Storm Warning also remains in effect until noon CST today for portions of central and south central Minnesota, with heavy snow and additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds will be gusting as high as 40 mph.

The affected areas include Douglas, Todd, Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Stevens, Pope, Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Isanti, Chisago, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Wright, Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Yellow Medicine, Renville, McLeod, Sibley, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, and Eau Claire.