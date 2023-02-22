Blizzard warning issued as snow accumulations reach up to 21 inches in Minnesota

Photo by Hyungman Jeon on Unsplash

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. The Blizzard Warning will then take effect from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday.

The impacted counties include McLeod, Sibley, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Blue Earth, and Waseca. The cities within these counties include Hutchinson, Gaylord, St. Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Mankato, and Waseca. Residents are advised to restrict travel to emergencies only and, if travel is necessary, to have a winter survival kit on hand. They should also keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.

Do not forget that a historic winter storm is expected to hit several central and south central Minnesota counties, making travel nearly impossible. The storm will feature two rounds of snow, with the first round expected to dissipate by late Wednesday morning after producing snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The second round will be more widespread and continuous, beginning Wednesday afternoon and lasting through Thursday morning, with an additional 9 to 14 inches of snow accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations are anticipated to range from 14 to 21 inches, with the higher-end totals along a west-to-east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. This event is expected to reach the top five heaviest snowstorms for many locations.