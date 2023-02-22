Minnesota State storm watch: Historic winter storm expected to bring 21 inches of snow in Minnesota

Photo by Tony Ross on Unsplash

A historic winter storm is expected to hit Minnesota, leading to impossible travel by Wednesday night and early Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for central and south-central Minnesota, including the cities of Hutchinson, Gaylord, St. Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Mankato, and Waseca. A Blizzard Warning is also in effect from noon on Wednesday until noon on Thursday.

According to the forecast, the storm will bring two primary rounds of snow, with the first round diminishing by late Wednesday morning, accumulating up to 7 inches. The second round is expected to begin early Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday morning, with an additional 9 to 14 inches of snow accumulation expected. The total snow accumulation is forecasted to range from 14 to 21 inches, with the highest totals expected along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin.

The storm will bring hazardous travel conditions and impossible travel by Wednesday night and early Thursday. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind speeds over western and southern Minnesota, causing significant blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions in open areas. Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Residents are advised to restrict travel to emergencies only and to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. Those who must travel are encouraged to have a winter survival kit with them, and if stranded, they should stay with their vehicle.