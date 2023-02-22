Heavy snow expected in California's Northern Coast, winter weather advisory and winter storm watch issued

Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

The winter weather advisory and winter storm watch were both issued for the Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties in California due to the potential hazards that could affect the area. The wet snow and gusty winds could make travel very difficult, and there is a possibility that it may become impossible, causing problems for people commuting to and from work or school.

A winter weather advisory and a winter storm watch have been issued for the Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties in California by the National Weather Service Eureka as of 5:03 AM PST on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 PM on Tuesday, February 21 to 7 PM on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, for areas below 1000 feet. Wet snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of up to one inch and winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

Meanwhile, the winter storm watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening, February 22, 2023, through Thursday afternoon, February 23, 2023, below 1000 feet. Heavy snow is possible, with total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches.

The hazardous conditions could make travel difficult, if not impossible, and impact the morning or evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

The National Weather Service Eureka recommends that individuals monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation, as it is important to remain aware of any changes to the weather that could affect their safety. They also advise people to slow down and exercise caution while traveling, as gusty winds could cause tree branches to fall. Residents are advised to slow down and exercise caution while traveling, and to stay updated with the latest forecasts on the situation.