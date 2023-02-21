Wisconsin braces for heavy snowfall and near-blizzard conditions, winter storm threatens to disrupt travel

Photo by Riccardo Chiarini on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, effective from 6 PM on February 21 to 9 AM on February 22, and a Winter Storm Watch, effective from February 23 afternoon through February 24 afternoon. The affected areas are Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca Counties in Wisconsin.

The winter weather advisory warns of snow with total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches, and the winter storm watch warns of heavy snow and sleet with total snow and sleet accumulations between 8 and 13 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible on February 23 night and February 24, and near-blizzard conditions are possible at times. The National Weather Service advises people to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the situation.

In addition, a hazardous weather outlook was issued for north-central and northeast Wisconsin, indicating the potential for dangerous wind chills in the region through Wednesday morning. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are possible in some areas.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to monitor the latest weather forecasts and take precautions to ensure their safety, such as limiting travel during the storm, stocking up on emergency supplies, and dressing appropriately for the cold temperatures and potential blizzard conditions.

It is important to stay informed about any updates or changes to the weather conditions and to follow any instructions from local authorities or emergency management officials.