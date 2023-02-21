California State: National Weather Service warns of strong winds across Northern California

Photo by Kerensa Pickett on Unsplash

News Recap: The National Weather Service in Sacramento, California has issued a wind advisory for several counties and cities in the northern part of the state, including Redding, Sacramento, and Modesto. West to northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected from noon on Tuesday, February 21st, until 10 PM PST the same day. Residents are advised to take precautions, including securing outdoor objects and exercising caution when driving.

NWS Sacramento, California - The National Weather Service in Sacramento, California has issued an urgent weather message regarding a wind advisory for several counties and cities in the northern part of the state.

The affected areas include the Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley, and Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley Counties. This includes the cities of Redding, Red Bluff, Chico, Oroville, Marysville/Yuba City, Sacramento, Fairfield/Suisun, Stockton, Modesto, and Paradise.

The wind advisory is in effect from noon on Tuesday, February 21st, until 10 PM PST the same day. West to northwest wind speeds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected during this time.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to exercise extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Unsecured outdoor objects should also be secured to avoid them being blown around by gusty winds. The National Weather Service warns that tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

The public is advised to stay tuned to weather updates and to follow any necessary precautions.

