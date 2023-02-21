ProtabletX Reviews: A new Android-based tablet in the United States smartphone market for all the citizens

Photo by ProtabletX image

A tablet is a mobile computing device with a touchscreen display, designed to be portable and lightweight. It is typically larger than a smartphone but smaller than a laptop, making it an ideal device for browsing the web, watching videos, playing games, and reading books. Tablets can run a variety of applications and are often used for work or entertainment purposes. They usually have built-in Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity to access the internet and can have features such as cameras, speakers, and microphones. Operating systems such as Apple's iOS and Google's Android are commonly used for tablets.

(NB: This post contains affiliate links to the order page of the product being reviewed. By clicking on the links in this product review and making a purchase, you will contribute a small commission to support me at no extra cost. My recommendations are strictly limited to high-quality products.)

Kinds of Tablets

There are several types of tablets available on the market, which can generally be categorized based on their operating systems, size, and functionality. Here are some of the most common types:

Android Tablets: These tablets use the Android operating system and are manufactured by various brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and Huawei.

iOS Tablets: These are tablets that use the iOS operating system and are exclusively manufactured by Apple. The iPad is the most popular iOS tablet.

Windows Tablets: These are tablets that run on the Windows operating system, offering similar functionality to a desktop or laptop computer.

2-in-1 Tablets: These tablets come with detachable keyboards and can be used as a laptop or a tablet. They are versatile and offer the best of both worlds.

Gaming Tablets: These tablets are designed specifically for gaming and come with high-performance processors, graphics cards, and specialized gaming features.

E-Reader Tablets: These tablets are designed for reading e-books and usually come with e-ink displays that mimic the look of paper.

Kid-Friendly Tablets: These tablets are designed specifically for children and come with parental controls, child-friendly apps, and durable materials to withstand rough handling.

Business Tablets: These tablets are designed for business use, offering features such as document editing, video conferencing, and security features to keep sensitive information safe.

What Is ProtabletX?

ProTabletX is a tablet that is marketed as being compatible with 5G technology and having a large 12.9-inch screen. It is said to be intended for people who want a quality tablet without spending too much money. From one of the company's pictures of ProtabletX, it seems like ProTabletX has some powerful features that make it well-suited for storing and playing games and videos. It is said to have 512GB of ROM, this denotes plenty of storage space for large files. The 10-core processor and 12GB of memory would likely be able to provide the power needed to run demanding applications, such as high-end games and video editing software. And with a large screen of 12.9 inches, it is able to grant a more immersive viewing experience. Overall, these suggest that ProTabletX may be a good choice for any American who wants a tablet that can handle a lot of multimedia content.

Features of ProtabletX

Large Screen: The ProTabletX features a 12.9-inch screen, which is larger than the average tablet, providing a better viewing experience.

Dual-SIM Support: The tablet has dual-SIM support, which allows you to use two different SIM cards simultaneously.

5G Compatible: The tablet is fully compatible with 5G internet, providing faster internet speeds.

Resistant Screen: The screen is resistant to damage, which can increase its durability.

Dual Cameras: The ProTabletX features two cameras, one with 13 megapixels and the other with 8 megapixels, which can be useful for taking photos or video conferencing.

Android 10.1: The tablet is fully compatible with Android 10.1, which is a recent version of the Android operating system.

Bluetooth 5.0: ProtabletX comes with the latest version of the Bluetooth wireless communication standard. This is expected to provide several improvements, including faster data transfer rates, longer range, and better reliability.

Rechargeable Battery: The ProTabletX has a rechargeable 8800mAh battery, which can provide a long battery life.

The ProTabletX has a rechargeable 8800mAh battery, which can provide a long battery life. Fast Processor MTK6797: The ProTabletX is equipped with a fast processor known as the MTK6797. It is designed to provide fast and smooth performance, making it perfect for running demanding apps and games. With this processor, you can expect a responsive and lag-free experience when using the tablet.

USB-C Charging: The tablet comes with a Type-C USB cable and charger, which can provide fast charging.

The tablet comes with a Type-C USB cable and charger, which can provide fast charging. Entertainment and Work: The tablet can be used for both entertainment and work purposes, as it can support various applications, including productivity and multimedia applications.

FM Radio: The tablet also has FM radio support, which can be a useful feature for listening to the radio.

The tablet also has FM radio support, which can be a useful feature for listening to the radio. Calm-Colors Display: The ProTabletX is equipped with a calm-colors display design for avoiding eye strain.

Pros and Cons of ProtabletX

Pros: (ProtabletX Reviews)

The larger size of the tablet may make it easier to use and provide a better viewing experience for movies and games. The support for two SIM cards and 5G technology can provide faster internet speeds and make it more convenient for people who travel or use multiple networks.

The HD front camera can be useful for video calls, and the tablet is made with resistant materials, which can make it more durable. Additionally, having an FM radio can be a nice feature for those who enjoy listening to the radio.

The tablet's use of the universal Android operating system can also be beneficial, as it allows access to a wide range of apps and makes it easy to customize the device to fit your needs. The tablet's performance in running office programs may make it a good option for people who need a tablet for work-related tasks.

Lastly, the fast charging and long battery life are important features for anyone who needs to use their tablet for an extended period of time.

Cons or Drawbacks (ProtabletX Reviews)

One of the main drawbacks of the ProTabletX is its hardware performance. While it may be suitable for general use and some productivity tasks, it may not be as powerful as more expensive tablets when it comes to demanding activities like high-end gaming or video editing. This is likely due to the lower-end hardware components used in the tablet to keep its cost lower.

Additionally, ProtabletX comes with a 3-year warranty which is sold separately. This means that you would need to pay extra to extend the warranty beyond the standard one year provided by most manufacturers. This could be an added expense that users may not be willing to pay, especially if you are on a tight budget.

Overall, if you are looking for a budget-friendly tablet that can handle general use and some productivity tasks, ProTabletX may be worth considering. However, if you require a more powerful tablet or want a longer warranty, you may need to look into more expensive options or consider purchasing an extended warranty separately.

How Much Does ProtabletX Cost?

ProTabletX is currently available at the following prices:

One ProTabletX: $199.00 + Free US Shipping

Buy Two ProTabletX, Get One Free: $163 Each + Free US Shipping

Buy Three ProTabletX, Get Two Free: $140 Each + Free US Shipping

Buy Four ProTabletX: $150 Each + Free US Shipping

It's worth noting that the more units you buy, the bigger the discount you will receive. Additionally, customers can purchase a three-year warranty for each device for an additional $18.00 on the checkout page, and the company offers a two-year money-back guarantee on purchases. Shipping fees may vary for customers outside of North America.

Some Important Cautions Regarding ProtabletX

The charging of ProTabletX, it's recommended to use the included charger and cable to ensure optimal charging performance. It's also important to note that the battery life may vary depending on usage, settings, and other factors.

In addition to the 30-day return policy, the manufacturer also offers a two-year warranty for the ProTabletX. This means that if there are any defects or issues with the device within the two-year period, you can contact customer support to have it repaired or replaced.

When it comes to letting kids use the ProTabletX, it's a good idea to set parental controls to restrict access to inappropriate content and limit screen time. This can be done through the settings or by downloading a parental control app from the Google Play Store. It's also important to supervise children when they are using technology devices to ensure their safety and well-being.

Final Verdict On ProtabletX Review

The ProTabletX seems to be a good option for those who want a tablet with decent features at an affordable price. It has some limitations in terms of processing power, but it should be sufficient for most people's needs. It also comes with a variety of useful features, including dual-SIM support, 5G compatibility, and a long-lasting battery. The pricing and discounts offered by the manufacturer are also attractive. Overall, it seems like a good value for its price.

While ProTabletX may offer a range of useful features, its performance in more intensive activities like gaming, video editing, and rendering may be limited by its hardware specifications, particularly the graphics chip. For those who require a tablet for such activities, it may be more beneficial to invest in a higher-end model with a more powerful processor and graphics chip.

It's also worth noting that ProTabletX may not offer the same level of build quality or durability as more expensive tablets. So, if you are someone who plans to use your tablet regularly and for an extended period, it may be worth considering a higher-end tablet that may be more reliable in the long run.