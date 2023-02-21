California State weather forecast: High wind warning issued for San Diego County Coastal areas

Photo by Gustavo Quepón on Unsplash

News Recap: A high wind warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for San Diego County coastal areas in California, including Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, Vista, and San Diego. The warning will be in effect from 10 pm on Tuesday until 8 pm on Wednesday. The west winds are expected to be 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, and isolated gusts to 60 mph. These winds could potentially damage trees and other objects, making travel difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. Drivers are urged to use caution if they must travel during this time. The strongest winds are expected for late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

