California State: Potential for freezing rain and snow by Mid-Week in Central California, cooler temperatures expected

Photo by Jason Mitrione on Unsplash

News Recap: According to the AFD, the central California area is currently experiencing dry conditions and above-normal temperatures, with high clouds moving in from the south. This weather pattern is expected to continue through the holiday weekend, with a warming trend through Presidents Day.

However, an offshore low is expected to bring cooler temperatures and precipitation chances on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow levels are predicted to drop from 5000 to 6000 feet at the onset of the event on Tuesday night to below 1000 feet by late Wednesday night. Another cold trough is forecast to move in on Thursday and Friday, maintaining below-normal temperatures and precipitation chances.

The AFD also includes information on air quality issues related to fireplace/wood stove burning in various counties in the region. VFR conditions are expected to prevail across the central California interior for the next 24 hours.

NWS Hanford, California: This forecast discussion is from the National Weather Service office in Hanford, California, for February 17, 2023. It provides an overview of the weather conditions expected in the Central California region over the next several days.

The discussion notes that dry conditions will continue through the holiday weekend, with above-normal temperatures returning to the area. Chances for rain and snow are expected on Tuesday night and Wednesday, with cooler temperatures expected on Wednesday. Unsettled weather with cooler than normal temperatures and showery conditions will prevail next Thursday and Friday.

The forecast discussion provides detailed information on the current weather patterns and the expected evolution of these patterns over the coming days. It notes that the region is currently under a southerly flow, with high clouds being pulled northward into the area. The discussion also notes that a low-pressure system off the central California coast is dropping southward, resulting in dry weather across the area.

The forecast discussion uses a range of forecasting models and tools to project the evolution of the weather patterns. For example, the SREF is used to predict the offshore low's movement, which is expected to approach the Baja coast between Saturday night and Monday night. This is expected to result in a warming trend across the area through the holiday weekend, with temperatures exceeding 70 degrees Fahrenheit in most of the San Joaquin Valley on Presidents Day.

The forecast discussion also notes that an anomalously cold upper trough is expected to drop southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and into the Pacific Northwest. This trough will drop further southward into central California on Tuesday night and Wednesday and bring much cooler temperatures to the area along with chances of precipitation.

Overall, the forecast discussion provides a detailed and informative overview of the weather patterns expected in the Central California region over the coming days. It uses a range of forecasting models and tools to project the evolution of these patterns, providing valuable information to those who need to plan for and respond to changing weather conditions in the area.

