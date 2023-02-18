Montana: Winter weather advisory issued for mountains of Central Montana, weekend snow expected in Northern Rockies

Photo by USGS on Unsplash

This is an area forecast discussion from the National Weather Service for the Great Falls, Montana area, issued at 1044 PM MST on February 17, 2023. The discussion describes the weather conditions for the region over the next few days, including snow and gusty winds.

A series of disturbances within northwesterly flow aloft will bring increasing chances for accumulating snow to mountain areas, with snow showers possible at lower elevations this weekend. Gusty winds will continue along the Rocky Mountain Front and across the plains, with another period of strong winds possible on Sunday.

A slow-moving storm system and attendant Arctic boundary will shift the Northern Rockies into a snowier and much colder weather pattern next week. The discussion notes that details of the developing winter weather event next week are becoming clearer, with an initial period of widespread snow developing by Monday morning across north-central MT as a cooler airmass moves south across the plains while additional Pacific moisture moves in from the west.

The most impactful period of snow looks to develop late Monday through Tuesday, with probabilities for snowfall accumulation of 6 inches or more in the Monday through Wednesday period now above 70% for much of central MT, including areas from Great Falls to Lewistown, with similar probabilities for at least 4 inches across the entire forecast area.

In addition to the snowfall , gusty winds and falling temperatures are likely to follow the southward surging cold air mass Tuesday and Tuesday night. Winter weather impacts shift from snow to cold temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, with the latest forecast guidance giving a 70% or higher probability of subzero daytime temperatures and a similar risk for overnight low temperatures in the teens below zero. The discussion notes that most forecast guidance is indicating some moderation in temperatures next weekend, but this would also come with an increase in wind.

