Hazardous weather outlook: Blowing snow and localized drifting expected in Western and Central Wyoming

This hazardous weather outlook is from the National Weather Service for Western and Central Wyoming. As per the outlook, there are Winter Weather Advisories in effect across western Wyoming for snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. In addition, areas of blowing snow and localized drifting of snow are expected in rural areas across southeast Fremont County and much of Natrona County due to strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 50 mph.
In the upcoming days, several systems are expected to bring rounds of snow over western portions, including east of the Continental Divide, which is likely to be impacted as well, especially from Monday night into Wednesday. Additionally, very cold temperatures are possible on Wednesday through Thursday.
As per the outlook, this message is for Western and Central Wyoming, which includes the following areas:
- Yellowstone National Park
- Absaroka Mountains
- Cody Foothills
- North Big Horn Basin
- Southwest Big Horn Basin
- Southeast Big Horn Basin
- Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains
- Bighorn Mountains West
- Bighorn Mountains Southeast
- Northeast Johnson County
- Southeast Johnson County
- Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains
- Jackson Hole
- Wind River Mountains West
- Wind River Mountains East
- Upper Wind River Basin
- Wind River Basin
- Lander Foothills
- Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range
- Natrona County Lower Elevations
- Casper Mountain
- Star Valley
- Salt River and Wyoming Ranges
- Upper Green River Basin Foothills
- Upper Green River Basin
- South Lincoln County
- Rock Springs and Green River
- Flaming Gorge
- East Sweetwater County
It is important to take necessary precautions during extreme weather conditions to avoid any harm or damage. Stay informed about the latest weather updates, keep yourself warm and stay hydrated. Make sure to stock up on necessary supplies such as food, water, and medication, and have an emergency plan in place in case of power outages or other emergencies.
