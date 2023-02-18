Hazardous weather outlook: Blowing snow and localized drifting expected in Western and Central Wyoming

Photo by Håkon Sataøen on Unsplash

This hazardous weather outlook is from the National Weather Service for Western and Central Wyoming. As per the outlook, there are Winter Weather Advisories in effect across western Wyoming for snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. In addition, areas of blowing snow and localized drifting of snow are expected in rural areas across southeast Fremont County and much of Natrona County due to strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 50 mph.

In the upcoming days, several systems are expected to bring rounds of snow over western portions, including east of the Continental Divide, which is likely to be impacted as well, especially from Monday night into Wednesday. Additionally, very cold temperatures are possible on Wednesday through Thursday.

As per the outlook, this message is for Western and Central Wyoming, which includes the following areas:

Yellowstone National Park

Absaroka Mountains

Cody Foothills

North Big Horn Basin

Southwest Big Horn Basin

Southeast Big Horn Basin

Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains

Bighorn Mountains West

Bighorn Mountains Southeast

Northeast Johnson County

Southeast Johnson County

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains

Jackson Hole

Wind River Mountains West

Wind River Mountains East

Upper Wind River Basin

Wind River Basin

Lander Foothills

Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range

Natrona County Lower Elevations

Casper Mountain

Star Valley

Salt River and Wyoming Ranges

Upper Green River Basin Foothills

Upper Green River Basin

South Lincoln County

Rock Springs and Green River

Flaming Gorge

East Sweetwater County

It is important to take necessary precautions during extreme weather conditions to avoid any harm or damage. Stay informed about the latest weather updates, keep yourself warm and stay hydrated. Make sure to stock up on necessary supplies such as food, water, and medication, and have an emergency plan in place in case of power outages or other emergencies.

Please, follow me for more updates. And don't forget to like, comment and share the post. A thousand followers, thousand likes, thousand shares and thousand comments are the greatest encouragement.