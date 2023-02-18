Alaska weather discussion: Strong Southwest flow and storms expected in Northern Alaska as weather pattern continues

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

This forecast discussion is for Northern Alaska and was issued by the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska on February 17, 2023. The forecast mentions an active weather pattern with several areas of low pressure moving through the region from a parent low located in the Bering Sea. The surface low in the Bering Sea will continue to churn over the weekend, while a disturbance that brought blizzard conditions to the Yukon Delta is now moving near Norton Sound. Snow is spreading north and east through the Yukon and Tanana Valleys tonight, eventually spreading into the Brooks Range. Another weakening low will move through Southern Alaska on Saturday, keeping light snow chances ongoing through the Interior over the weekend.

The North Slope and Brooks Range will experience a continued mix of clouds, with some light snow or flurries possible with any cloud cover. There will be enhanced easterly surface winds from Barter Island through Point Thomson this afternoon. Wind chills are holding steady near 50 below, so the Wind Chill Advisory for this area has been extended. Elsewhere along the Arctic Coast and through the Arctic Plains, winds are around 10 mph or less. Low temperatures tonight will be 5 to 10 below in the Brooks Range, 25 to 35 below in the Arctic Plain, and 15 to 30 below along the Arctic Coast. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the single digits above through the Brooks Range, to 15 to 20 below across the Arctic Plain and Coast. Lows Saturday night will come up a few degrees across the board from tonight's lows.

The West Coast and Western Interior will experience active weather, with snow and blowing snow being impactful from locations south from Unalakleet to Anvik and west towards Chevak through late this evening before improving overnight. Winds will weaken as the surface low continues to push inland and weaken. Another, weaker wave of low pressure will move through the lower YK Delta on Saturday, which will bring additional light snow along and east of Holy Cross through Galena. Low temperatures tonight will be warmer than last night, coming in around 5 to 10 below from the Seward Peninsula north. South and east of Norton Sound, lows will be 5 to 10 above. High temperatures on Saturday will range from about 5 below north of the Seward Peninsula to teens above through the Western Interior.

In the Central and Eastern Interior, light snow will be the main story across the interior tonight into Saturday. Additional light snow is expected through the Interior on Saturday as another weak low-pressure system moves south of the area. Winds are generally expected to remain light through Saturday, although gaps in the Alaska Range east towards Delta Junction could see some enhanced gusts up to 35 mph on Saturday as the next system passes through the area. Added cloud cover tonight will lead to low temperatures from 5 above to 5 below from the Alaska Range north through the Tanana Valley. The Yukon Flats will be in the teens below tonight. Saturday high temperatures will surge up to teens above in the Alaska Range through the Tanana Valley, near zero through the Yukon Flats.

The forecast also mentions that there is a potential for coastal hazards on days 3 and 4, with strong southwest winds and a long fetch bringing significant wave action to the ice edge, breaking it up. Surge may push water up onto the ice along the coast and through cracks in the ice.

In the extended forecast for days 4 to 7, high pressure will begin building into the southwestern part of the state early next week. The ridge will amplify further into Tuesday before beginning to break down midweek. A strong low-pressure system will advance along the northern periphery of the ridge, bringing strong southwest flow into the West Coast. Strong southwest flow will push warm air.

