Some Places Worth Visiting--Part3

1 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica Pier is a famous pier located on the Pacific Coast, focusing on some of California's busiest entertainment, restaurants and bars. From this pier location, you can enjoy stunning beach views, watch the sunset over the American coast, relax, experience fishing or take part in fascinating games on the beach.

2. Lassen Volcanic National Park

Lassen Peak is the most prominent highlight of Lassen Volcanic National Park, the world's largest dome-shaped volcano and a favorite picnic destination for many indigenous people. This place also has large lakes, hydrothermal areas such as the Bumpass Hell Trail. The breathtaking beauty of this place will surely give you an unforgettable experience on your journey to explore California.

3. Redwoods State and National Park

Redwood National and State Park is one of the famous national parks located in Northern California, stretching along the Pacific coast and one of the major temperate rainforests. Come here and you will enjoy a forest of North American redwoods or primeval sundews - one of the tallest trees in the world. This place is also home to some of the richest flora and fauna in North America.

4. Pinnacles National Park

Located south of the city of San Jose, Pinnacles National Park is an exceptional national park located in a dormant volcano. This place plays an important role in wildlife conservation and is a famous destination for you to explore the great natural beauty of the United States.