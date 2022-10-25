Some Places Worth Visiting

Lombard Streettravelinusa

1. Lombard Street is known as the most winding street in America, a street known for its steep slopes alongside a row of beautiful floral townhouses. This sine road is the most famous route in California and the main traffic artery known as U.S. Highway 101. All vehicles traveling on this road are only allowed to travel in the top-down direction.

Joshua Tree National ParkNational Park

2. Joshua Tree National Park is named after the Joshua tree, the most common tree species found here. The main terrain of this national park is desert, majestic mountains, and dams. A visit to Joshua Tree National Park also gives visitors the opportunity to explore the rich wildlife of more than 250 species of birds and reptiles. It is also one of the ideal U.S. destinations to learn about America's diverse natural environment.

Sequoia National and State ParkDestination Parks

3. Sequoia National and State Park is one of the famous national parks located in Northern California, stretching along the Pacific coast and one of the major temperate rainforests. Come here and you will enjoy a forest of North American redwoods or primeval sundews - one of the tallest trees in the world. This place is also home to some of the richest flora and fauna in North America.

Yosemite National ParkFound The World

4. Yosemite National Park, located in the western part of the Sierra Nevada, is one of the famous large national parks in California. This place is also one of the famous landmarks in the United States and has been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This national park is known for its majestic waterfalls, huge sycamore forests, lakes, mountains, grasslands, glaciers, poetic streams and extremely rich flora and fauna.

