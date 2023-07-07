LSU Golfer Aine Donegan Shines at US Women's Open with Impressive 3-Under 69

LSU golfer Aine Donegan made headlines at the United States Women's Open for the second year in a row. Despite a broken driver and distractions at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, Donegan shot a 3-under 69 in the opening round of the tournament. She finished the round tied for third place, just one shot behind the leader.
Donegan, who hails from Ireland, had a rough start with two bogeys but quickly turned her round around with an eagle on the 15th hole. She continued to play well, recording three consecutive birdies and finishing with a total of five birdies in the round. Despite a bogey on the final hole, Donegan was pleased with her performance.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
Comments / 0