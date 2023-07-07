LSU Golfer Aine Donegan Shines at US Women's Open with Impressive 3-Under 69

LSU golfer Aine Donegan made headlines at the United States Women's Open for the second year in a row. Despite a broken driver and distractions at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, Donegan shot a 3-under 69 in the opening round of the tournament. She finished the round tied for third place, just one shot behind the leader.

Donegan, who hails from Ireland, had a rough start with two bogeys but quickly turned her round around with an eagle on the 15th hole. She continued to play well, recording three consecutive birdies and finishing with a total of five birdies in the round. Despite a bogey on the final hole, Donegan was pleased with her performance.