OPCD Director Tyrell Morris's Unsettled Situation Following Alleged Policy Alteration and Crash Incident

New Orleans 911 Center Director Tyrell Morris is under investigation for allegations of unilaterally altering the Orleans Parish Communication District's (OPCD) policy on take-home vehicles following a car accident in May involving a city-owned vehicle.

The suspicions arose after changes were noticed in the car policy and Morris did not undertake a required drug or alcohol test following the accident. Morris is reported to have walked away from the crash site after trading information with the other driver involved.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robson Lutz has expressed the need for new leadership in the 911 Commission during the ongoing controversy. Amid the severity of the criminal allegations, Morris could face suspension and council members Helena Moreno and JP Morrell have already advocated for this action.

