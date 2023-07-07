Metairie, LA

Legal Dispute Unfolds Regarding LCMC Health’s $150m Acquisition of Three Regional Hospitals

The Federal Trade Commission has launched a legal challenge against LCMC Health’s $150 million deal of three regional hospitals, underscoring concerns regarding federal law violation. The FTC’s lawsuit argues that both LCMC and HCA Healthcare neglected their obligations under the HSR Act by not reporting the transaction prior to finalizing the acquisition. This purchase of Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie and Lakeview Regional Medical Center has sparked fears of reduced competition and potential market monopoly.

In a counterclaim, LCMC Health has sued the FTC, firmly insisting that the deal is immune to federal anti-trust laws as it received authorization by Louisiana’s Attorney General's office. Yet, no final rulings have been issued by Judge Lance Africk despite attempts from FTC's attorney to request for a maintenance of hospital assets until the case concludes.

This landmark case has led to widespread apprehension amid medical staff, including concerns over job security and clientele implications. However, LCMC Health issued a statement confirming their steadfast commitment 'to providing the highest level of quality care and medical training in Southeast Louisiana'.

This dispute holds critical nationwide implications for hospital consolidations at a crucial time when regulatory authorities are intensifying restrictions on under-regulated health system mergers and acquisitions. As such, while the legal proceedings are ongoing, LCMC Health appears to retain the ability to move forward with its integration plans for its partnership with Tulane University.

