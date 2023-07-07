Stein’s Deli Owner Subjected to Brutal Carjacking Encounter in Front of Shop

video by @FOX8NOLA

In a string of recent audacious armed robberies, Dan Stein, the respected owner of Stein's Deli in Uptown New Orleans, was brutally carjacked outside his cherished Magazine Street outlet late Wednesday night. Stein was departing from his Deli, which is a familiar neighborhood spot when four armed culprits approached him. Initially thinking the interaction was another casual encounter with locals, the situation took a dark turn as they demanded his car.

After compressing him to get behind his car, the assailants hit him on his eye and fled with his 2005 Toyota 4Runner. The criminals’ actions were directed towards the vehicle, with no attempts made to deprive Stein of cash or valuables.

The incident, which was captured on a neighboring surveillance camera, shook the tight-knit community, sparking conversations about increasing safety measures within the neighborhood. Stein was back at his Deli soon after the incident and stoutly resumed his work.

He acknowledged the therapeutic nature of routine and his community's support during these troubling times. However, losing his vehicle and being a victim of violent crime, Stein is realistic about future considerations.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] WATCH: Owner of Stein’s Deli pistol-whipped, carjacked in front of store

[2] New Orleans deli owner carjacked, pistol-whipped on Magazine Street