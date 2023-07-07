Louisiana Residents to Benefit from Decreased Energy Bills amidst Sweltering Heatwave

video by @FOX8NOLA

Despite the crushing heatwave, Louisiana consumers can anticipate a drop in their electricity dues following a reduction in natural gas prices. According to Entergy, the prime mover for the decreased electricity bills is a 50% drop observed in the cost of natural gas. Through a letter addressed to its customers, the company outlined the grounds for the expected decrease in utility costs.

Sandra Diggs-Miller, Vice President of Customer Service at Entergy New Orleans, articulated that the reduced natural gas prices culminating in lower energy bills would be welcome news for their customers. She also urged consumers to be more efficient in their energy use, a sentiment echoed by other experts as well.

Natural gas expenses, which constitute the fuel surcharges on bills, have dropped to rates unseen since 2020 due to a mild winter and reduced international demand. However, Pierre Conner, Executive Director of Tulane Energy Institute, cautioned that natural gas prices are not likely to remain low indefinitely.

In line with efforts to reduce electricity bills, the company has also recommended several practical steps, such as the diligent replacement of air filters, maintaining thermostats at 78 degrees or higher, and making use of fans to cool off. Despite positive developments, some officials, including Davante Lewis, Public Service Commissioner for District 3, emphasize the necessity for further investments in renewable energy resources such as solar and wind energy.

