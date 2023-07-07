11 NOPD Police Officers Under Investigation for Alleged 'Double Dipping'

video by @FOX8NOLA

The New Orleans Police Department has initiated an investigation into 11 of its officers for alleged 'double-dipping,' a fraudulent practice involving working paid details concurrently with on-duty shifts. Timesheets and shift details have been scrutinized by NOPD leaders for every day from March to December 2022 due to the failure of a computer system designed to prevent such behavior. Officers like Christopher Jennings allegedly received remuneration from NOPD and a detail from a local Walmart simultaneously.

The detail system has faced critical examination for potentially violating NOPD regulations over the past two years. Instances of suspected malpractices include officers such as a now-retired NOPD member who was seen at a car racing event while being compensated for overseeing a neighborhood. Citizens Express exasperation over continual infringements and the seemingly soft consequences, with a letter of reprimand being issued for two infractions linked to Officer Jounay Thomas-Ross.

Tulane Emeritus law professor Joel Friedman suggested rigid penalties, including potential indictments, to deter 'double dipping'. He further voiced concerns that until severe punishments are implemented; violations can be expected to continue unabated. NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork mentioned that the department is determined to manually ensure policy compliance by officers while striving to uphold transparency, public trust, and respect.

Despite repeated issues, NOPD remains firm on eliminating such unethical practices within the system. Deputy Superintendent Nick Gernon reiterates that those found violating the policy would be subjected to a formal disciplinary investigation.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] ZURIK: 11 NOPD officers investigated for possible double-dipping

[2] ZURIK: Suspended NOPD lieutenant under federal investigation